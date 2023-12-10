Forbion European Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Trading Up 6%

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.