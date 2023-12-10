Forbion European Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Trading Up 6%

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.
Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile
Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.
