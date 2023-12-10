Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FNV. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$214.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$203.01.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNV
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.96%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.