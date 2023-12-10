FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,752 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTII opened at $10.85 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

