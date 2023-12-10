Games for a Living Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $65.56 million and $1.16 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,947,209 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,463,947,209.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.04487136 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,424,169.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

