General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for 4.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.35% of General American Investors worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,531. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

