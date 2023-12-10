Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.