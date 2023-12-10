GG TOKEN (GGTKN) 1-Day Volume Tops $80.72

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $71.78 million and $80.72 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.05861785 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $117.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

