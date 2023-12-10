Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.77.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.9 %
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.
Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
