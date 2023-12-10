GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP cut its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,048,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for approximately 12.8% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,100,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 30.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $245,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

