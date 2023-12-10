Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Up 9.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 96,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the average session volume of 10,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Glucose Health Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Glucose Health Company Profile



Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

See Also

