Golden Goose Trading 187.5% Higher This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 187.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $15,268.12 and $380.04 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

