Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $1.41 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00177692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00574035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00119667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

