Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.12 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.55). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.53), with a volume of 352,604 shares traded.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.02.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.