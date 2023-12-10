Harvest Finance Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $36.79 or 0.00084025 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,879 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.