HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 4,960 shares.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.