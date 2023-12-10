Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

