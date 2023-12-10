Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares.

Herencia Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.

About Herencia Resources

Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.

