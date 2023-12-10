HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $385.78

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.78 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.08). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 399.50 ($5.05), with a volume of 693,890 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 81.78.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,251.61). 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Featured Stories

