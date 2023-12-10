HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.03 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $478,887.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.64 or 1.00108468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003477 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00112908 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $656,252.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.