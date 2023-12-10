holoride (RIDE) Trading 107.8% Higher Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $902,124.48 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.42 or 0.05371615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00076701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04674389 USD and is up 37.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $692,631.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

