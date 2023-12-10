Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.77 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.35 or 0.00025907 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $163.77 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,432,875 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

