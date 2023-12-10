Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

HSPOU stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

