Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 30,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 29,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

