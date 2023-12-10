Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.00. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.