Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

