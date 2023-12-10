Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of HY stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

