ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $263.76 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $263.76 million and $8.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,277,411 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
