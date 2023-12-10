ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $263.76 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $263.76 million and $8.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,277,411 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 974,263,625.4617125.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

