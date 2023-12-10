Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 9,162 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38.

TD stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$81.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

