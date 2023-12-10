Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 42,814,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,463,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

