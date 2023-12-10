International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73,668.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,343 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. 4,561,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

