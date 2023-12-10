Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $2.09 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Capri by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.44 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

