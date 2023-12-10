Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,631 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVCBW. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCBW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

