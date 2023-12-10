iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 15.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. 8,136,780 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

