iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 187,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 362,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200,637 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 327,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 223,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.