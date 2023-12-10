iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.15. The company had a trading volume of 895,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average is $255.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

