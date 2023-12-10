iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,013 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 445,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,315. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

