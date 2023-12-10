iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

