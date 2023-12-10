iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

