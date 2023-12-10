iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 226,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 246,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

