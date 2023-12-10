iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,101 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
