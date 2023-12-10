Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Purchases £150.49 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($190.08).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

ITH stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.50).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

