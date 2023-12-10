Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Purchases £150.49 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($190.08).
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
ITH stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.50).
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
