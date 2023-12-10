IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Stock Position Lessened by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,948 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.45% of IX Acquisition worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in IX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $10.97 on Friday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

