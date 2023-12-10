J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $126.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,988.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.20. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

