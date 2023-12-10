J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,988.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 73.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.