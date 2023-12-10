Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Castellan Group’s 4th Largest Position

Castellan Group reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 3.3% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 2.2 %

JBL stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

