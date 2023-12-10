James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,278 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.78% of James River Group worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 605,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

