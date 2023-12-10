J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,991. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.35.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

