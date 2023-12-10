Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 1.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $497,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.1 %

JLL stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. 160,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.