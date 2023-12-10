JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Stock Performance

NYSE BRFS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in BRF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

