JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

